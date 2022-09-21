News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former Upminster farmer gears up for another attempt at buying back land his family worked for over 110 years

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:00 PM September 21, 2022
Fifth-generation farmer Ray Chapman has lived on the farm for his whole life.

Ray Chapman and his mother were evicted from Lodge Park Farm earlier this year by Essex County Council, to whom his family had been tenants since 1910 - Credit: Daniel Gayne

An autumn date has been earmarked for the auction of an Upminster farm, with its former owner telling the Recorder they are hoping to buy the land back. 

Ray Chapman, who ran Lodge Park Farm until he was evicted by Essex County Council earlier this year, said he is again looking to purchase the land his family worked for more than 110 years after being pipped by a separate buyer a few months ago. 

The council has now confirmed that, in a mirroring of a previous sale, the buyer has since withdrawn their offer, meaning Ray can bid again to get the land back. 

When asked whether he is intending on submitting an offer, Ray said: “I’ll have a go. It all depends how much they want to make on it.” 

Since Ray and his mother - who has since passed away - were evicted from the farm, the council has been searching for a new owner.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: “Unfortunately the buyer secured for Lodge Farm has withdrawn their offer. 

“Essex County Council now intends to take the site to auction this autumn as one lot.” 

Pumpkin farmer Ray Chapman in his field in Upminster

Ray and his family previously ran a popular pick-a-pumpkin service on the farm - Credit: Archant

