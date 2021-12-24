Lift company donates winter hamper for Havering's homeless

The Romford branch of a national lift company has donated a hamper full of essentials to support local homeless people through the winter period.

The local Pickerings Lifts team made the donation – which included towels, socks and essential toiletries – to Ahava Community, a local organisation which supports homeless people in the borough.

Pickerings Lifts’ regional manager Julie Greyling said: “As the cold weather sets in, now more than ever we feel everyone should be doing our bit to help the disadvantaged in our local community."

Established in 2011, Ahava Community is a collective of local churches, businesses and individuals working to end homelessness in the borough.

Ahava founder Kim Merry thanked the company for its donation.

She said: “Winters are always the toughest but with donations such as the one from Pickerings Lifts, we’re able to help a lot more people which is wonderful.”