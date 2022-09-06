Lidl is requesting approval to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm Monday to Friday - Credit: Havering Council/Lidl

A decision is due on whether a proposed new Lidl in Rainham will be granted approval to sell alcohol.

The potential Rainham Road supermarket is yet to be built, with the planning application still undecided despite being submitted in March 2021 and that a decision was expected by the end of October last year.

The request for a premises licence was heard by Havering Council’s licensing sub-committee on September 5.

Seeking approval to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm Monday to Sunday, the application received no objections from responsible authorities, but one was submitted by a local resident prior to the meeting.

In their objection, they raised concerns about the potential for an increase in antisocial behaviour and impacts on the children in the neighbouring school.

The proposed LIDL would involve the demolition of the former commercial block on Horizon House, with La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south of the site - Credit: Google

Representatives of Lidl at the meeting responded to the claims by detailing its “very high-quality training programme” and various security measures.

Cllr Jane Keane also encouraged the supermarket, if approved, to “get as involved as possible with the organisations in that area": "Because a well-run store would be an asset.”

A decision is due to be published within five working days.