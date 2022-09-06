News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Proposed Rainham Lidl asks for alcohol licence as concern raised about impact on neighbouring school

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:45 PM September 6, 2022
Plans are in motion for a new Lidl in Rainham

Lidl is requesting approval to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm Monday to Friday - Credit: Havering Council/Lidl

A decision is due on whether a proposed new Lidl in Rainham will be granted approval to sell alcohol. 

The potential Rainham Road supermarket is yet to be built, with the planning application still undecided despite being submitted in March 2021 and that a decision was expected by the end of October last year. 

The request for a premises licence was heard by Havering Council’s licensing sub-committee on September 5. 

Seeking approval to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm Monday to Sunday, the application received no objections from responsible authorities, but one was submitted by a local resident prior to the meeting. 

In their objection, they raised concerns about the potential for an increase in antisocial behaviour and impacts on the children in the neighbouring school. 

The proposed LIDL would involve the demolition of the former commercial block on Horizon House

The proposed LIDL would involve the demolition of the former commercial block on Horizon House, with La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south of the site - Credit: Google

Representatives of Lidl at the meeting responded to the claims by detailing its “very high-quality training programme” and various security measures.

Cllr Jane Keane also encouraged the supermarket, if approved, to “get as involved as possible with the organisations in that area": "Because a well-run store would be an asset.” 

A decision is due to be published within five working days. 

Havering Council
Rainham News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Karen Chilvers, former Lib Dem Brentwood West councillor

Tributes paid after ex-Brentwood councillor dies at 51

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
File photo dated 14-09-2021 of Mark Cavendish and wife Peta, who Ali Sesay, 28, pleaded guilty at Ch

Rainham man pleads guilty to robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and wife Peta

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
John-Michael Mahoney's show, Sin The Musical, was performed at Arcola Theatre as part of this year's Grimeborn Festival

Upminster director 'grateful' after debut musical shown at London festival

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Samantha Avatt confronting Havering Council workers over alleged fly-tipping

Havering Council

Council fly-tipping investigation finds worker clear of wrongdoing

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon