Legal advice sees another review scheduled for proposed Rainham Lidl’s alcohol application

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:02 PM September 13, 2022
A new Lidl could be coming to 5 Rainham Road, Rainham.

Lidl's application is to go before Havering's licensing sub-committee for a second time on September 29 - Credit: Lidl

Lidl’s premises licence application for its proposed Rainham store is to be reviewed for the second time following the advice of the legal officer. 

The application initially went before Havering’s licensing sub-committee on September 5, at which the supermarket asked for approval to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. 

There was one objection written prior to the meeting raising concerns about the potential impact on the school next door, plus the suggestion it could result in a rise in antisocial behaviour. 

A decision was due to be published five working days after the meeting. However, the listing on Havering Council’s website now says the application has been withdrawn. 

The Recorder has since been told that the sub-committee is to re-hear the Lidl application on September 29 after the advice of the legal officer, which has not been disclosed. 

The proposed Lidl in question, earmarked for a site on Rainham Road, has itself yet to be approved by the council, despite being submitted in March 2021

A council spokesperson said it had intended to refuse the application and the applicant had appealed to the planning inspectorate, with both parties now awaiting the inspectorate’s decision.

The proposed LIDL would involve the demolition of the former commercial block on Horizon House

The proposed LIDL would involve the demolition of the former commercial block on Horizon House, with La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south of the site - Credit: Google

