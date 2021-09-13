New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre

Published: 5:08 PM September 13, 2021

A salon and spa could open at the Liberty Shopping Centre if plans are approved - Credit: Google

A beauty salon and spa could be coming to a shopping centre in Romford.

A planning application has been submitted to Havering Council to change the use of a retail unit in the Liberty Shopping Centre.

The application has been put forward by Beautifly Salon & Spa for the two-floor premises in Laurie Walk.

A supporting document said the unit was previously leased by Abacus Children's Store Ltd, but is understood to have been vacant for "several months".

The applicant is bidding to open a salon and spa featuring manicure, hair and beauty stations, as well as a sunbed and spray tan station.

You may also want to watch:

There are also two beauty rooms and a Turkish bath facility planned for the upper floor.

A supporting statement said "personal services" that cannot be done online could attract people back to town centres.

"The change of use would help to increase footfall to the shopping centre to the benefit of all businesses operating in it," it added.

A decision on the application is due by October 28.