Childcare provider donates toys to hospitals ahead of Christmas

Kids Inc Nurseries employee, Sonia Sabharwal, shows off the bundle of toys which were donated to Queen's Hospital, King George Hospital and Redbridge Foodbank. - Credit: Kids Inc Nurseries

A childcare provider has donated toys to ill children at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Kids Inc Nurseries, which has 12 branches located in and around the M25 area including two in Ilford, also donated toys to Redbridge Foodbank's Barkingside collection, which will distribute them to families in need.

Kids Inc Nurseries' toy donation. - Credit: Kids Inc Nurseries

It encouraged people to help “all families enjoy their Christmas too” by donating to a food bank or gifting unwanted toys to charities.

Kid Inc Nurseries’ director Sav Kalsi said: “When Covid hit the UK, we decided that we wanted to help our local community.

“Being a local nursery group, we supported our local hospitals with donations for the children’s wards.

“It is important to us to support children, particularly those who are in hospital.

"We hope to continue with this support in the coming years.”