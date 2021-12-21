News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Childcare provider donates toys to hospitals ahead of Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM December 21, 2021
Kids Inc Nurseries

Kids Inc Nurseries employee, Sonia Sabharwal, shows off the bundle of toys which were donated to Queen's Hospital, King George Hospital and Redbridge Foodbank. - Credit: Kids Inc Nurseries

A childcare provider has donated toys to ill children at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes.  

Kids Inc Nurseries, which has 12 branches located in and around the M25 area including two in Ilford, also donated toys to Redbridge Foodbank's Barkingside collection, which will distribute them to families in need.  

Kids Inc Nurseries

Kids Inc Nurseries' toy donation. - Credit: Kids Inc Nurseries

It encouraged people to help “all families enjoy their Christmas too” by donating to a food bank or gifting unwanted toys to charities.  

Kid Inc Nurseries’ director Sav Kalsi said: “When Covid hit the UK, we decided that we wanted to help our local community.  

“Being a local nursery group, we supported our local hospitals with donations for the children’s wards.  

“It is important to us to support children, particularly those who are in hospital.

"We hope to continue with this support in the coming years.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
  2. 2 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  3. 3 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
  1. 4 Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack
  2. 5 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
  3. 6 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  4. 7 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to Brentwood boys who died
  5. 8 Healthwatch chair: 'Culture change needed at Queen's Hospital maternity unit'
  6. 9 Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval
  7. 10 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
Christmas
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Isla Caton and her mother Nicola.

London Live News

Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people in London have not yet received their booster jabs

Coronavirus

How many people in your borough aren't jabbed?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Farrell said the incident had caused  incident caused £7,000 of damage to his vehicle.

Retail

'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park...

Daniel Gayne

person