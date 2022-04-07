Mum's healthy juice van is a success in Gidea Park

A mother who founded a mobile juice van last year has said business is going “really well”.

Stevie Garland, 31, launched the juicing business, which is located in Lodge Farm Park (near to the tennis courts), in June last year in a bid to make health snacks and drinks available to children.

Since then, the business has served hundreds of customers, many of who Stevie says have become regulars.

She said: “It’s going really well, we didn’t expect it to do as well as it has, especially during winter.”

Owing the van’s success to the fact the “park had nothing there before, meaning people had to walk to the closest shop to get drinks and snacks” Stevie said her customers love the “fresh coffee and healthy alternatives”.

She added: “We are unique in the fact everything we serve we make in front of our customers – we don’t do pre-made.”

New additions to the menu include frozen yogurt, a mint chocolate chip protein smoothie and a range of toasted sandwiches, paninis and bagels.

Customer favourites include the salt beef bagel and mozzarella, spinach, tomato and pesto panini.

The van is open every day, except Mondays, from 9am to 6.30pm.