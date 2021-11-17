Rainham-based kids bike subscription service Bike Club has partnered with John Lewis, starting with its Stratford store - Credit: Bike Club

A Rainham-based bike subscription service has clinched a partnership deal with major retailer John Lewis.

Bike Club - founded by James Symes and Alexandra Rico-Lloyd in 2016 - is designed to improve children's accessibility to bikes through an affordable subscription service.

James said the idea is to create a system where children can use quality bicycles without parents being lumbered with huge costs, particularly as children grow out of their bikes.

The founders said they are delighted by the collaboration, which sees John Lewis offering a bike subscription service for the first time.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with John Lewis & Partners marking our first ever physical retail presence," James said.

Initially launching in Stratford, the department store hopes this link-up will benefit the local area.

Category lead Alan Wright said: "We know there are many young families in and around Stratford and we expect Bike Club to be very popular as customers look to make the most of the local amenities such as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park."

John Lewis Stratford is located at 101 The Arcade, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL.



