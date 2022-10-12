Jelly Jade was set up by Jade Foster-Jerrett in 2012 - Credit: Foster Studios

A Romford entrepreneur is celebrating a decade of party tricks as her business, Jelly Jade, turns ten years old.

Jade Foster-Jerrett, 39, set up her party business for kids “around this time of year” back in 2012.

She knows it was bookended by two significant events; the birth of her son in early September and her first party on October 21.

At the time she was working in a school, where she had been for four or five years.

She said she “realised I loved working with children”, but did not think she was capable of setting up her own business.

That changed after having her son - her second child. She said: “I wanted to do something on my own that didn’t involve having a boss and rules.”

Jade's shows incorporate a range of party games, magic, balloon-modelling, face-painting and disco - Credit: Jade Foster-Jerrett

Her first gig was booked after a parent at the school said they needed an entertainer for a party. Selling her and her husband, who is a DJ, as a package, Jade said she threw herself into the world of children’s parties.

“I just got away with it,” she said. “I don’t know how.”

Incorporating a combination of party games, magic, balloon-modelling, face-painting and disco, Jade’s shows are capable of being scaled up or down, depending on the occasion.

Alongside most businesses, the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns hit Jade’s business hard, resulting in her pivoting to virtual sessions to keep things ticking along.

The loss of her dad to Covid early on then forced a temporary hiatus.

“I just shut everything and took some time out to grieve.”

She added that leaning back into her work, once she was ready, “got me through the year really”.

Jade's first show came about after a parent at school mentioned they were looking for a children's entertainer - Credit: Foster Studios

Jade said she is now focussing on implementing greater inclusivity into her shows, in particular ensuring children with special educational needs can easily get involved.

She added despite various peaks and troughs, her appetite for putting smiles on children’s faces remains and she has no intention of quitting Jelly Jade anytime soon.

“As long as I am still bringing that joy to those kids, I will keep doing it.”