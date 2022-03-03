International Women's Day: Hornchurch businesswoman publishes 'empowering' book to motivate women

Rita Kakati-Shah's book The Goddess of Go-Getting celebrates diversity through her life’s journey. - Credit: Ron Contarsy

A pioneering mother-of-two from Hornchurch will launch a motivational book on International Women’s Day.

On March 8, Rita Kakati-Shah's The Goddess of Go-Getting will be available to buy in the US, where she has lived in New York since 2011.

Rita hopes the release of her book will offer “women, minorities and the youth of tomorrow” empowerment and inspiration to achieve their goals.

It will also offer leaders a change to rethink their approach, she said: “My hope is to empower and inspire, while inviting readers to challenge themselves to embrace change, think differently and take ownership for their impact on society.”

Having been one of the first women on the Goldman Sachs trading floor, Rita said: “It was an exhilarating yet humbling experience, where you quickly learn to either sink or swim.”

She said despite society's attitudes, it is important to bring “confidence, communication and ownership to the forefront of changing this narrative”.

This comes after she was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement award in January.

Rita’s book will be available to buy in the UK later this year.



