From left to right: Mina Jahromi, 28, and Kyle Asante, 30, opened the doors to Hustle House in July last year - Credit: Hustle House

A Romford gym founded by a former footballer and gymnast has attracted TOWIE stars Ferne McCann and James Lock within its first year.

On July 31 last year, couple Kyle Asante, 30, and Mina Jahromi, 28, opened the doors to Hustle House on Victoria Road.

Hustle House is a class-based gym offering HIIT and bootcamp-style sessions with a method that “promises results and knowledge on workout methods”, Mina said.

The pair, who recently moved to Romford to be closer to the business, have been together for four years and met while studying in Ingatestone.

Kyle was formerly a player for Southend United and Millwall FCs, while Mina is a professional dancer and competitive gymnast.

Kyle Asante brings his experience as a professional footballer to classes - Credit: Hustle House

After holding free online fitness classes called Stick With It during the pandemic, the couple decided to merge their talents and launch Hustle House.

During this time, Mina helped TOWIE star Fern McCann with her fitness platform Embodyment, while Kyle continued coaching.

Mina Jahromi brings her background as competitive gymnast and professional dancer to Hustle House workouts - Credit: UPL Marketing

She said: “We always wanted to have our own fitness studio and make a programme to uplift people’s motivation and encourage them to get working.

“So, we thought we need to make sure we have a community and make sure there’s accountability, so if someone doesn't turn up the next day, the community will say they were missed and ask what happened.”

Mina said the programmes are “quite intense” to ensure people get results without needing to stick to a diet, but the duo do offer nutritional advice.

She said: “We are such foodies and believe if you are restricting yourself with food, you’re bound to fail.

“You don’t need to be running on the treadmill for more than 10 minutes,” stated Mina, who said their workouts, which offer "an experience", see members use their bodyweight, weights and machines in short bursts.

The gym welcomes everyone and currently has members aged 18 to 60.

Inside Hustle House at 17 Victoria Road in Romford - Credit: Hustle House

Mina added: “Sometimes you find the 60-year-old doing better than the 18-year-old, it’s all just mindset and everyone’s encouraging."

Barbeques are also held to encourage the attendees to form a “community vibe”, the reason Mina and Kyle feel the gym is “different”.

Their first year has been “educational, challenging, rewarding and great, all in one,” said Mina.

In the future, the couple is looking to introduce boxing to the gym.

Trial classes are free. Find out more at www.hustlehouse.co.uk/classes-and-membership-and-prices/







