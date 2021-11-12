All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
- Credit: Claire Jasmine Taylor
A new fish and chips restaurant designed to look like a ship's dining hall is set to open in Hornchurch this weekend.
Captain Tom seafood restaurant, located by Lidl supermarket, is due to welcome customers on Sunday (November 14),
The inspiration behind the name, Captain Sir Tom Moore, became a national hero during lockdown when he raised millions of pounds for the NHS.
The nautical eatery is also opening a branch in Epping and promises diners "fine dining elements" paired with traditional fish and chips.
Captain Tom said it provides "fresh and daily products bought from local stores", with ingredients sourced from the" best quality fish markets".
Cocktails and draft beer will also be on offer in the stylish restaurant, complete with exposed brick walls and velvet blue chairs.
You may also want to watch:
Wooden picnic benches have been spotted outside the new Hornchurch branch, with the restaurant expected to open from 11.30am on Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
- 2 Car showroom plan for former college mechanical centre
- 3 Fans flock to Romford M&S workers following viral TikTok videos
- 4 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
- 5 Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village
- 6 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
- 7 Fireworks light up skies and raise thousands for schools and charity
- 8 Council refuses to publish dossier on racism and sexism allegations
- 9 Remembrance Day 2021: East London parades and services near you
- 10 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video