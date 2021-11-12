Hornchurch's Captain Tom fish and chips restaurant is expected to open this Sunday (November 14). - Credit: Claire Jasmine Taylor

A new fish and chips restaurant designed to look like a ship's dining hall is set to open in Hornchurch this weekend.

Captain Tom seafood restaurant, located by Lidl supermarket, is due to welcome customers on Sunday (November 14),

The inspiration behind the name, Captain Sir Tom Moore, became a national hero during lockdown when he raised millions of pounds for the NHS.

The nautical eatery is also opening a branch in Epping and promises diners "fine dining elements" paired with traditional fish and chips.

Captain Tom said it provides "fresh and daily products bought from local stores", with ingredients sourced from the" best quality fish markets".

Cocktails and draft beer will also be on offer in the stylish restaurant, complete with exposed brick walls and velvet blue chairs.

Wooden picnic benches have been spotted outside the new Hornchurch branch, with the restaurant expected to open from 11.30am on Sunday.



