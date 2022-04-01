Sam Coe, Post Office network provision lead, said the store "looks good" following the work - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Post Office in Hornchurch is open again after shutting for around three weeks for a refurbishment.

The Station Lane branch was closed on March 5, with customers having to use alternatives including the Suttons Lane, North Street and Minster Parade sites in the meantime.

The new Post Office counter in the Station Lane store - Credit: Post Office

Reopening on March 31, the refurbishment included moving the Post Office counter to the back of the shop alongside the retail counter, and amending the retail section in a bid to provide a better experience for customers.

Sam Coe, Post Office network provision lead, said: “The Post Office alongside the retail counter works well. The store looks good.”

The Post Office has the biggest retail network in the UK, with more than 11,500 branches, more than all of the banks and building societies combined.

According to the Post Office, 99.7 per cent of the population live within three miles of a branch, with 4,000 open seven days a week.