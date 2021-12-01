Hornchurch sewing classes win a ‘best in Romford’ award
A Harold Hill sewing class has been named the best for school-age children by a website dedicated to parents in Romford.
Elasha Creations, owned by Nichole Goodison, 50, was named the 2021 best activity class or group for school-age children by the Mum’s Guide to Romford in its MGT Awards.
The mum-of-three said: “I am still in shock that I won.
“I love teaching sewing and I'm told I have the patience for it. Winning has shown me that there are many creatives out there just itching to learn to sew.”
Held in the Fairkytes Art Centre in Hornchurch, Nichole said her classes, aimed at children aged eight and up, help youngsters to express themselves while helping the environment.
She said: “Children have very creative minds and sewing gives them a platform to show their uniqueness.
“If you can repair it, you’re less likely to throw it away."
Having studied and worked in the fashion industry for over 35 years, Nichole began her classes in 2018 after she was made redundant.
Speaking of her classes, she said: “It’s all practice, for adults and children, anybody can do it.”
Adult classes and one-to-one sessions are also available.