'Inspired by a Shoreditch vibe': Hornchurch restaurant reopens for brunch
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
A family-run Hornchurch restaurant is hoping to become the town’s go-to coffee and brunch venue after its re-opening.
Joseph & Co, in High Street, closed at Christmas after formerly operating as a brunch venue in the day and an Italian restaurant by night.
Husband and wife owners, Gary and Fran Greenwood, both 57, have re-invented their business, named after son Joseph, 20, who is also the barista.
The couple have two other children: daughter Taylor, 25, and son Ben, 27.
Opening on February 1 for the first time since its Christmas closure, Joseph & Co has been redecorated and a new chef, Lee Harrison, has joined.
Ahead of creating a new menu, Gary said he and Fran tried out restaurants all over the country for inspiration.
Gary said: “It’s our first menu and we will look at it again in a couple of months’ time."
Wanting to keep the menu “manageable” at first, Gary shared that it will change seasonally, with the team already planning the spring and summer offering.
By this time, the restaurant's walled outdoor area will be complete.
Fran, who took charge of decorating the venue, said: “We wanted to create a relaxed, friendly atmosphere where people can pop in and out and feel it's their local café.
“We were inspired by a Shoreditch vibe and we wanted to make that work in Hornchurch.”
Fran said a dish she enjoys on the new menu is chilli jam ham with fried free range eggs - served with her chosen side of chips.
Gary’s favourite is Eggs on Fire – toasted sourdough slice, topped with avocado, eggs your way, chilli jam sauce, jalapenos, chorizo and chopped salad – an offering he believes is unique thanks to its spice and the fact he has not seen it on a breakfast menu before.
A selection of cocktails can also be enjoyed at the restaurant and, in the near future, Gary and Fran aim to launch boozy brunches.