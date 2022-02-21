News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch Post Office to close for refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:51 PM February 21, 2022
A Hornchurch post office will close next month for refurbishment.

Mail company Post Office announced this morning - February 21 - that its Station Lane branch is due to shut temporarily.

Customers will not be able to use the shop's services from 8pm on March 5 until 9am on March 21.

Post Office network provision lead Sam Coe said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is paramount, therefore, to allow for the refurbishment work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

During this period, customers can use nearby alternatives including the Suttons Lane, North Street and Minster Parade branches.

Author Picture Icon