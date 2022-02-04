Sewing is 'life skill' children should learn, says businesswoman

Owner of Elasha Creations, Nichole Goodison, 50, hopes her half term classes will help children to learn a new skill - Credit: Elasha Creations

The owner of a Hornchurch sewing business hopes to help children learn the craft, which she calls "a life skill".

Elasha Creations, owned by Nichole Goodison, 50, will be hosting half-term sewing sessions for children aged eight and over at the Fairkytes Art Centre in Hornchurch.

Nichole believes her classes help to develop children’s fine motor skills, confidence and patience.

She said: “Sewing used to be taught in most schools, but these days it’s not available to a lot of our children.

“As well as being creative I see sewing as a life skill.”

The half-term sessions will offer children the chance to learn how to use a sewing machine and practice their skills creating cushions, bags, purses and more.

Nichole hopes the sessions will help kids “create their own individual style and be confident in it”.

Workshops will be held on February 15, 16 and 17 and tickets can be booked via Eventbrite. - Credit: Elasha Creations

Last year the sewing classes were named the 2021 best activity class or group for school-age children by the Mum’s Guide to Romford in its MGT Awards.

Workshops will be held on February 15, 16 and 17 and sessions can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/half-term-childrens-sewing-workshop-tickets