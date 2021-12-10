News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Junior football club wins award for coach and referee training scheme

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:00 AM December 10, 2021
Terry Burke, Tigers Junior FC committee member, and Keith Di Palma, club chairman.

Terry Burke, Tigers Junior FC committee member, and Keith Di Palma, club chairman. - Credit: Keith Di Palma

A Hornchurch football club has been recognised for its contribution to sport. 

Tigers Junior Football Club won the Enhancing the Workforce Award at the London Sport Awards 2021, sponsored by the City of London Corporation, for its Tigers Futures programme. 

The programme, launched seven years ago, gives players at the club who are 14 and older the opportunity to get onto refereeing and coaching courses. 

Keith and Lisa Di Palma

Keith and Lisa Di Palma have run Tigers Junior Football Club for the past 23 years - Credit: Keith Di Palma

Longstanding Tigers Junior FC committee members Robin Naish and Terry Burke.

Longstanding Tigers Junior FC committee members Robin Naish and Terry Burke. - Credit: Keith Di Palma

Trainees on the scheme – currently numbering 25 – help with the younger children before moving onto more senior levels of the club later on, to get "experience and confidence".

Club chairman Keith Di Palma, who attended the event at the Guildhall on December 6, said it had been a “shock” to win. 

He told the Recorder his wife, club secretary Lisa, who had been videoing, dropped her phone when they were announced. 

Tigers Futures

Members of the Tiger Futures programme, which won an award at the London Sport Awards 2021. - Credit: Keith Di Palma

Keith, who works for Ford Motor Company and volunteers for Tigers in his spare time, said the event was a “top night” and “from the minute we walked in, everybody was made to be special”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for nearly 900 homes iced as order to buy land around Beam Park is dropped
  2. 2 Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm
  3. 3 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
  1. 4 Review: What did we think of the new Wendy's in Romford?
  2. 5 Critical care beds full as Covid cases rise at Queen's and King George
  3. 6 Night marshals deployed in Romford to tackle antisocial behaviour
  4. 7 Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow
  5. 8 Hair loss shop for women opening in Hornchurch
  6. 9 Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
  7. 10 Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford
Football
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillian on doorbell camera

Video

Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Sean in his Royal Mail uniform

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Romford postman

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Fifth-generation farmer Ray Chapman has lived on the farm for his whole life.

Farming

Farming family to be evicted from Upminster land they worked for a century

Daniel Gayne

person
Joynal Ahmed, 34

Hornchurch 'surprised' at claims Havering is at risk of far-right activity

Daniel Gayne

person