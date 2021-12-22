Romford care provider awarded 'five-star employer' certificate after survey

Owner of Home Instead Romford, Kiran Agrawal. - Credit: Home Instead Romford

A Romford home care provider has been named a “five-star employer” after a survey found it creates a culture where employees can thrive.

Home Instead Romford was declared a “five-star employer” by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz.

It comes after the company received an employee engagement score of 90 in a survey hosted by WorkBuzz, a rating it said few companies achieve.

The survey asked employees about career development, the relationship with their managers and their day-to-day responsibilities.

The care provider offers services across the borough of Havering and Barking and Dagenham.

Owner Kiran Agrawal said she is delighted to be recognised as a five-star employer “particularly in light of yet another challenging year for our caregivers”.

Chief executive of WorkBuzz, Steven Front, said the award was created to “recognise the best workplace cultures where employees are proud to work, are motivated to do more, and want to stay for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “We’ve loved working with Home Instead Romford who truly care about their employee’s experience and have worked hard to ensure they create a culture where their people can thrive.”