News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Romford care provider awarded 'five-star employer' certificate after survey

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 PM December 22, 2021
Home Instead owner

Owner of Home Instead Romford, Kiran Agrawal. - Credit: Home Instead Romford

A Romford home care provider has been named a “five-star employer” after a survey found it creates a culture where employees can thrive. 

Home Instead Romford was declared a “five-star employer” by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz.  

It comes after the company received an employee engagement score of 90 in a survey hosted by WorkBuzz, a rating it said few companies achieve.  

The survey asked employees about career development, the relationship with their managers and their day-to-day responsibilities.  

The care provider offers services across the borough of Havering and Barking and Dagenham.

Owner Kiran Agrawal said she is delighted to be recognised as a five-star employer “particularly in light of yet another challenging year for our caregivers”.  

Chief executive of WorkBuzz, Steven Front, said the award was created to “recognise the best workplace cultures where employees are proud to work, are motivated to do more, and want to stay for the foreseeable future.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  2. 2 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  3. 3 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
  1. 4 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
  2. 5 Former Havering mayor's harassment case is dropped days before trial
  3. 6 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
  4. 7 Holiday travel: What to expect around Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  5. 8 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square
  6. 9 The volunteers delivering 3,000 hot meals to families in need this Christmas
  7. 10 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day

He added: “We’ve loved working with Home Instead Romford who truly care about their employee’s experience and have worked hard to ensure they create a culture where their people can thrive.”

Havering News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School streets

Havering Council

Traffic restriction schemes for ten schools recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
The pair were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Chris Radburn

London Live News

Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
There is concern that if Covid-19 rates continue to rise at the rate that they are, hospitals will become overwhelmed again.

London Live News

Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon