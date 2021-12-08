News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New awards to recognise small businesses in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:00 PM December 8, 2021
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Havering Small Business Awards will launch in 2022 - Credit: Mark Sepple

New awards to celebrate small businesses in Havering will hold its first ceremony in the new year.  

Havering Small Business Awards will recognise small consumer businesses in the borough which strive for excellence.  

Residents will be given the chance to nominate businesses in their communities that go above and beyond.  

The awards, formed by Havering Council, will be spilt into multiple categories and will cover the whole borough, including the seven town centres - Romford, Upminster, Hornchurch, Elm Park, Harold Hill, Collier Row and Rainham. 

Categories will be announced throughout December, with nominations opening in January 2022.  

Businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the final where the public will vote in online polls to determine the winners.  

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, urged people to take part in the new awards to support the “hidden gems in Havering’s diverse high streets”.

He said: “Whether it’s your local chip shop that always serves the best fish and chips, that small boutique you couldn’t live without, or a tradesperson who is always on call if you need them, this is your chance to show those businesses what they mean to you."


