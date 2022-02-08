Finalists for Havering Small Business Awards announced

Andy Brace owns Worldwide Signings in Romford Shopping Hall, which has been nominated for an award - Credit: Ken Mears

A community-led awards to celebrate small businesses in Havering has announced its 27 finalists.

Today (February 7), Havering Small Business Awards 2021/22 opened its final voting round, where the public can choose their favourite small businesses in the borough.

Havering Council received more than 3,000 nominations in two weeks, with more than 250 individual small businesses put forward for awards.

Split into 10 categories, there will be a special award – The Havering Small Business of the Year Award – chosen from the winners by a panel including the council and sponsors.

Finalists for the best small or independent business category are Collier Row Road sweetshop Mr P’s Cornershop, Romford sports memorabilia store Worldwide Signings and The PussyCat Hillton Hotel Cattery in Rainham.

Best beauty or service business finalists include The Vanilla Room hair salon in Hornchurch, The Beauty Room in Gidea Park and Elliott Dean Salon in Gidea Park.

The best takeaways through to the finals include chicken nugget-centred Nugs in Hornchurch, Neapolitan-style pizza takeaway Ped’s pizza in Gidea Park and Indian restaurant Tandoori Lounge in Hornchurch.

RM5 Lounge Bar in Collier Row, Spanish tapas bar El Mono in Collier Row and Italian restaurant Ciao Bella in Romford are finalists in the best hospitality business category.

Best tradesperson finalists include ADL Air Conditioning, B&B Heating Ltd and Wings Plastering.

Upminster Sports Massage and Pilates, coffee shop Natural Bean Speciality Coffee Ltd in Gidea Park and F Barnes Solicitors in Romford, which also has branches in Gidea Park and Collier Row, are best customer experience finalists.

Best shopfront finalists include home goods shop Best Sellers in Hornchurch, Romford Flower Shop in Romford and The Havering Volunteer Centre in Romford.

Community games café Dicing with Life in Romford, dementia charity Tapestry Care UK in Hornchurch and The Baby Bank HQ in Havering are finalist in the best social enterprise or community interest company category.

Best newcomer finalists include Oakmont Property Consultants in Hornchurch, Bear with the Hair in Hornchurch, which offers help to women suffering with hair loss, and dessert shop Simply Wafflez in Hornchurch.

The winner for each category will be announced during an evening reception in March at the Premiere Cinema in Romford.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, February 27 and can be done at www.havering.gov.uk/smallbusinessawards.