Fines issued to Romford and Upminster restaurants flouting coronavirus restrictions

Published: 5:00 PM January 13, 2021

Lefke Restaurant and Bar, Upminster, was fined for breaking the Covid-19 restrictions. - Credit: Google

Havering Council has issued two businesses with fines totalling £1,200 after they were found breaking the regulations.

The council found 83 per cent of businesses are compliant and follow-up visits have been arranged for businesses which don’t meet the grade.

The owner of De Quilox Lounge and Bar, Romford, was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £200 after the council said its public protection and enforcement officers were obstructed when trying to enter the venue.

A fine of £1,000 was given to the owners of the Lefke Restaurant and Bar, Upminster, after they allowed dancing to take place on the premises when it was not permitted under the restrictions at the time of the visits.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering’s cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “Our officers are working extremely hard to support businesses to help them keep Covid-19 secure, remain open and welcome customers in a safe and healthy environment.

“What we will not accept is the prevention of our officers performing their duties of inspection and the investigation of reports on concerns, many of which are raised with us by residents.

“Where businesses flout the rules, we will take strong enforcement action including using FPNs and if necessary taking legal proceedings.

“We take this extremely seriously and we all need to do our bit to remain safe.

“We encourage anyone who finds a business not doing their bit to report it to us and we will not hesitate to investigate. To report a Covid-19 related concern involving a business, residents can call 01708 432777.”

The council has carried out nearly 4,000 face-to-face visits to businesses during the pandemic so far, to make sure they comply with Covid-19 rules.

Where necessary, the team will take enforcement action against those who do not comply, with the support of the Metropolitan Police.