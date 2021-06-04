Havering’s small businesses can claim licence fee refund
Small Havering businesses that have paid for certain licences will now be able to apply for a refund as part of a plan to support small businesses.
As of June 2, certain businesses that have special treatment licences, pavement licences or premises licences for marriage or civil partnership venues with Havering Council can get a full refund on the fees.
To be eligible, the licences must have been in effect during the pandemic.
Two years' worth of fees can be claimed for - for example a licence paid for last year and one renewal, even if the licence has not yet renewed.
Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said: "This new £140,000 package of support allows us to make a further small contribution to the survival of small businesses that are so important to our community."
Owners of more than five “venues or premises” are excluded from the scheme.
All claims must be made no later than 5pm on June 18 at https://www.havering.gov.uk
