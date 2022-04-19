News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:20 PM April 19, 2022
Unconditional offers are being invited for the Havering-atte-Bower pub The Royal Oak

Unconditional offers are being invited for The Royal Oak in Havering-atte-Bower - Credit: Google

A Havering-atte-Bower pub is up for sale, with its potential for residential development listed as a key reason to buy. 

Closed now for some time, The Royal Oak on North Road, near the centre of the village, is being marketed by the real estate company Drake & Company. 

Sitting on a site totalling 0.42 acres (1,699sqm), the sale includes the building itself, patio areas in the front and back, and a large car park. 

As well as bar and dining facilities, the pub also has a beer cellar in its basement, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen diner on its first floor. 

The advert notes unconditional offers are being invited for The Royal Oak. 

It adds there is “excellent development potential” for the site, subject to planning permission. 

An open viewing has been arranged for April 21 at 11am. No offers will be accepted beyond May 12. 

Drake & Company was approached for comment. 

