Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
- Credit: Google
A Havering-atte-Bower pub is up for sale, with its potential for residential development listed as a key reason to buy.
Closed now for some time, The Royal Oak on North Road, near the centre of the village, is being marketed by the real estate company Drake & Company.
Sitting on a site totalling 0.42 acres (1,699sqm), the sale includes the building itself, patio areas in the front and back, and a large car park.
As well as bar and dining facilities, the pub also has a beer cellar in its basement, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen diner on its first floor.
The advert notes unconditional offers are being invited for The Royal Oak.
It adds there is “excellent development potential” for the site, subject to planning permission.
An open viewing has been arranged for April 21 at 11am. No offers will be accepted beyond May 12.
Drake & Company was approached for comment.