'Gutted’: Harold Wood microbrewery's taproom application rejected
- Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal
A Harold Wood microbrewery’s application to open an on-site taproom has been rejected, with the owner saying the decision has left regulars “gutted”.
Rashpinder Singh Mahal, who opened The East Side Brewery last May, previously told this paper he wanted to open the taproom to provide somewhere locals can “sit down and have a chat”.
Havering Council, however, has now rejected the application due to a “deficient” level of detail in the submission.
In the decision notice, it said that with “no clear layout plan, design, materials, seating area and the general operational management of the proposed use”, the taproom could result in issues including “an encroachment onto the communal area”.
This would, it continues, "be to the detriment of the amenity and living conditions of neighbouring occupiers”.
Rash said: “I was a bit surprised. It’s not a pub, it’s a brewery, and the taproom is just ancillary.”
Several of his customers, he added, were “gutted” that the application was refused.
Rash said he intends on appealing the decision, and will approach his local councillors and MP to raise his concerns.
Most Read
- 1 Children 'not kept safe' and staff 'oblivious to hazards' : Inadequate-rated nursery retains rating
- 2 Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts
- 3 Havering mayor's parting words as he loses seat in election after nearly 30 years as a councillor
- 4 Investigation launched after secret proposal to sell off libraries and community halls leaked
- 5 Full Havering election results held up as ward ballots to be counted for third time
- 6 Local election 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough
- 7 Havering 'aware of complaints' about ward's election count
- 8 Conservative councillor stung by ‘surprise’ of losing seat
- 9 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
- 10 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
View the application using the reference P0356.22.