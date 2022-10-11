Rashpinder Singh Mahal, owner of The East Side Brewery, said he had to close before the business 'started incurring any losses' - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

A Harold Wood brewery specialising in craft beers has been forced to shut due to rising production costs.

Opened in May 2021, The East Side Brewery’s owner Rashpinder Singh Mahal said he made the decision “before we started incurring any losses”.

“The main issue,” he told the Recorder, “has been production has gone up more than two [or] two and a half times".

Coupled with the cost-of-living crisis rendering customers unable to spend as much as normal, Mr Mahal said he decided to call it a day before things got even worse.

He said it is not just The East Side Brewery which has suffered.

“Many of the microbreweries all over the UK are closing down" in a sad trend he believes will continue until the costs for gas, hops, grain and other essentials come down.

The East Side Brewery opened in May 2021, following delays due to the pandemic - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Mr Mahal, who is also a partner at a law firm, said he remains interested in the brewing industry, and hopes to become involved again someday.

Earlier this year, The East Side Brewery hoped to extend its services so customers could sit and drink on the premises.

However, the application was rejected, with Mr Mahal saying he was “surprised” by the decision.