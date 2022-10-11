News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Harold Wood brewery forced to shut as costs 'more than doubled'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2022
Rashpinder Singh Mahal had his application for a taproom at his microbrewery rejected

Rashpinder Singh Mahal, owner of The East Side Brewery, said he had to close before the business 'started incurring any losses' - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

A Harold Wood brewery specialising in craft beers has been forced to shut due to rising production costs. 

Opened in May 2021, The East Side Brewery’s owner Rashpinder Singh Mahal said he made the decision “before we started incurring any losses”. 

“The main issue,” he told the Recorder, “has been production has gone up more than two [or] two and a half times".

Coupled with the cost-of-living crisis rendering customers unable to spend as much as normal, Mr Mahal said he decided to call it a day before things got even worse. 

He said it is not just The East Side Brewery which has suffered.  

“Many of the microbreweries all over the UK are closing down" in a sad trend he believes will continue until the costs for gas, hops, grain and other essentials come down. 

New microbrewery opens in Harold Wood

The East Side Brewery opened in May 2021, following delays due to the pandemic - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Mr Mahal, who is also a partner at a law firm, said he remains interested in the brewing industry, and hopes to become involved again someday. 

Earlier this year, The East Side Brewery hoped to extend its services so customers could sit and drink on the premises. 

However, the application was rejected, with Mr Mahal saying he was “surprised” by the decision. 

Harold Wood News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

David Finch won the case against his former employer, Clegg Gifford & Co Ltd

Tribunal slams company for comments suggesting employee may die from Covid

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2.

London Fire Brigade

Upminster bungalow's roof damaged in fire blamed on 'hot works'

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the what junction 28 will look like

Major work begins to improve M25 junction for 'thousands' of users

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The New Green estate in Rainham is part of the council's 12 Estates programme

Havering Council

12 Estates takes another step forward as bidding opens for New Green

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon