Harold Wood microbrewery bids to open new taproom 'to serve community'
- Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal
The owner of a microbrewery in Harold Wood is hoping to open up an on-site taproom to provide locals somewhere new to meet and grab a drink.
Rashpinder Singh Mahal, 46, opened The East Side Brewery last May after the pandemic delayed its unveiling by over a year.
Having been a keen brewer for some time, Rash told this paper that while being a lawyer is his profession, microbrewing is his "passion”.
Rash has since submitted a change of use application to Havering Council to ask for additional use of the space as a taproom.
It is stated in the application that the taproom will “serve as an important front of house facility to the microbrewery”.
Rash said he was inspired to incorporate a taproom after customers told him “we need something permanent where we can sit down and have a chat”.
He added many of the punters who come into the microbrewery are now friends, and over time, a “community built up”.
After a slow start, Rash said the microbrewery’s name is “spreading really well”, a trend he hopes a taproom would only accelerate.
Most Read
- 1 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
- 2 Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs
- 3 'Defrauded the nation': Bogus Romford accountant sentenced for tax fraud
- 4 'Things keep changing': Full store opening of Aklu Plaza suffers further delays
- 5 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
- 6 A welcome stop: What Romford’s historic pubs and inns meant for the market town
- 7 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March
- 8 Decision imminent on major 972-home development in Romford
- 9 Ex-Romford pub expected to sell for £3.5m withdrawn from auction
- 10 Guilty: Gang smuggled £3.5m drugs from Jamaica in sweet potato deliveries
View the application using P0356.22.