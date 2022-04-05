News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood microbrewery bids to open new taproom 'to serve community'

Ben Lynch

Published: 7:00 AM April 5, 2022
Rashpinder Singh Mahal and Tom Newman at The East Side Brewery, Harold Wood

Rash - on the right - pictured with master brewer Tom Newman - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

The owner of a microbrewery in Harold Wood is hoping to open up an on-site taproom to provide locals somewhere new to meet and grab a drink. 

Rashpinder Singh Mahal, 46, opened The East Side Brewery last May after the pandemic delayed its unveiling by over a year

Having been a keen brewer for some time, Rash told this paper that while being a lawyer is his profession, microbrewing is his "passion”. 

Rash hopes the tap room would provide customers with somewhere they can sit and have a chat at the microbrewery - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Rash has since submitted a change of use application to Havering Council to ask for additional use of the space as a taproom.  

It is stated in the application that the taproom will “serve as an important front of house facility to the microbrewery”. 

Rash said he was inspired to incorporate a taproom after customers told him “we need something permanent where we can sit down and have a chat”. 

Lawyer Rashpinder Singh Mahal opened The East Side Brewery in Harold Wood last year, after delays due to the pandemic - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

He added many of the punters who come into the microbrewery are now friends, and over time, a “community built up”. 

After a slow start, Rash said the microbrewery’s name is “spreading really well”, a trend he hopes a taproom would only accelerate. 

View the application using P0356.22. 

Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in east London

Andrew Brookes

Jay Hursham

Machete attackers caught after 85mph chase wrong way down A-road

Emma Bartholomew

The Golden Lion pub in Romford dates back to the 15th century

Property spotlight: The Romford pub where Shakespeare stopped for a pint

Ben Lynch

Robbie and Cassie

'We stick to our roots': Siblings carry on 24-year-old family business

Chantelle Billson

