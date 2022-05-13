News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Hill venue named best banqueting suite of the year with award

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:15 AM May 13, 2022
Imdad and Isa

Imdad Basit (l) and his business partner Isa Rahman (r) hold up their Banqueting Suite of the Year (South) certificate at the Asian Wedding Awards on May 11 - Credit: Sharifa Basit

A Harold Hill wedding venue has been named best of the year with a national award. 

The Grove Banqueting, owned by the Sapphire London Group, was crowned the Banqueting Suite of the Year in the south region at the Asian Wedding Awards on May 11.  

Founder of Sapphire London Group, Imdad Basit, who runs The Grove with his business partner and nephew Isa Rahman, 25, said they were excited to win.  

The Grove specialises in Asian weddings and offers packages for clients to book services in-house. 

“After a difficult couple of years I'm excited and we really appreciate that people still appreciate us and they want us to be labelled as one of the best,” said 43-year-old Imdad.   

Imdad said he was nominated for the award by his patrons.

“We made sure to treat our customers fairly, so rather than ignoring calls for cancellations [during the pandemic], we’ve dealt with them fairly and arranged to reschedule or offered refunds." 

He said his business has been able to survive a “tough few years” thanks to his customers.


