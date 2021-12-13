'One business helping another': Handbag seller's pop-up at Collier Row bar

A Havering handbag business held its first ever pop-up event last week.

On Wednesday, December 8, Handbag Mad showcased their bags, jewellery and watches at RM5 Lounge Bar as staff at the Collier Row venue served refreshments into the evening.

“It's really about one business helping another and vice versa," said Handbag Mad owner Cat Craigmile.

Since closing her Crow Lane, Romford shop in 2019, Cat has run the business as an online retailer.

Cat Craigmile (left), owner of Handbag Mad - Credit: Handbag Mad

While she told the Recorder being fully mobile was “so much better for us”, she also said she missed the personal connection of a store.

She added: “All of the local people who would love to buy stuff from us but don’t want to shop online; doing pop-up events is really good because then they can see how lovely our stuff is and then they feel more comfortable online.”

Cat said she planned to do more pop-up events in east London, Kent and Essex.