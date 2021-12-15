News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Grinch 'steals' donations from car dealerships – and takes them to foodbank

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM December 15, 2021
Andrea Thomas, commercial van sales executive at Trustford, with the Grinch, played by Junior Miss Galaxy Essex Amber Hood.

Andrea Thomas, commercial van sales executive at TrustFord, with Junior Miss Galaxy Essex Amber Hood dressed as the Grinch - Credit: TrustFord

Ford dealerships in east London were ‘robbed’ by a famous Christmas character last week. 

Proving that his heart is not two sizes too small, the Grinch 'stole’ food from three TrustFord sites on Friday, December 10, and took them to be donated to a food bank. 

Andrea Thomas, commercial van sales executive at TrustFord, has organised Christmas donation drives at the company since 2019, but after moving to the Transit Centre she had the idea for the theme – The Grinch That Stole Christmas. 

The grinch.

The Grinch at the Transit Centre - Credit: TrustFord

Mark Stammel, general manager for Transit Centre and Car Centre, and Sumuya Axmed, used car sales executive.

Mark Stammel, general manager for Transit Centre and Car Centre, and Sumuya Axmed, used car sales executive. - Credit: TrustFord

TrustFord’s Grinch, played by Junior Miss Galaxy Essex Amber Hood, visited the dealership in Ripple Road, Barking, Trustford Transit in Messina Way, Dagenham and onto their contact centre, in Marsh Way, Rainham.

Amber and her mother Nicola Papworth then took the load – which included 40 shopping bags, four large shopping trays and three boxes of food – to Dagenham Foodbank. 

The Grinch; Andrea Thomas, commercial van sales executive; and Justine Handford, service advisor.

The Grinch, Andrea Thomas and Justine Handford, service advisor. - Credit: TrustFord

Lorraine Smith, contact centre manager, and Linda Atkinson Rutter, aftersales specialist, with the Grinch.

Lorraine Smith, contact centre manager, and Linda Atkinson Rutter, aftersales specialist, with the Grinch. - Credit: TrustFord

Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Rainham News
Barking and Dagenham News

