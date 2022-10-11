'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum to open new Gidea Park dog shop
- Credit: Lindsey Bucktrout
Gidea Park dog owners looking to keep their mutts well-groomed are in luck as a new business prepares to launch.
Lindsey Bucktrout, 40, is finalising the opening of her forthcoming dog shop, Paws HQ Ltd, which will be up and running later this month.
Earmarked for Brentwood Road, not far from The Drill pub, Lindsey said Paws HQ will be a one-stop shop for all things proud dog owners need.
As well as dog grooming, which will be done by a professional employed by Lindsey, customers will also be able to pick up necessities from food to beds and leads.
Having been around animals her whole life and a stay-at-home mum for the last couple of years, Lindsey said she had been "dying" to open her own business.
Finishing touches are still being applied to the new site, with her husband, a builder, working on the property.
As she nears the planned opening date, Lindsey said she can't wait to get started and “put my whole heart into it”.
Most Read
- 1 'The public was there for us’: Hornchurch nightclub gets green light to extend opening hours
- 2 Anti-clockwise M25 reopened near Brentwood following police 'incident'
- 3 'Absolutely disgusting’: Developer slammed for breaking housing and parking agreements at Romford block
- 4 'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum to open new Gidea Park dog shop
- 5 'Something of concern’: Affordable housing figures scrutinised in proposed 1,070 Romford development
- 6 Harold Wood brewery forced to shut as costs 'more than doubled'
- 7 Livestream technology used to tackle blaze in Rainham bungalow
- 8 'Extremely dangerous individual': Brentwood man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lee Murrell
- 9 'Ongoing issues’: Romford mum fights for faulty boiler fix – after four years of persistent problems
- 10 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
“Now's as good a time as any, and I’m ready to give it my all.”
Paws HQ’s will open on October 15.