News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum to open new Gidea Park dog shop

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:25 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 5:33 PM October 11, 2022
Lindsey Bucktrout said she is ready to 'put my whole heart' into her new venture

Lindsey Bucktrout said she is ready to 'put my whole heart' into her new venture - Credit: Lindsey Bucktrout

Gidea Park dog owners looking to keep their mutts well-groomed are in luck as a new business prepares to launch.

Lindsey Bucktrout, 40, is finalising the opening of her forthcoming dog shop, Paws HQ Ltd, which will be up and running later this month. 

Earmarked for Brentwood Road, not far from The Drill pub, Lindsey said Paws HQ will be a one-stop shop for all things proud dog owners need. 

As well as dog grooming, which will be done by a professional employed by Lindsey, customers will also be able to pick up necessities from food to beds and leads. 

Lindsey, on the far right, with her family

Lindsey, on the far right, with her family - Credit: Lindsey Bucktrout

Having been around animals her whole life and a stay-at-home mum for the last couple of years, Lindsey said she had been "dying" to open her own business.

Finishing touches are still being applied to the new site, with her husband, a builder, working on the property.

As she nears the planned opening date, Lindsey said she can't wait to get started and “put my whole heart into it”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'The public was there for us’: Hornchurch nightclub gets green light to extend opening hours
  2. 2 Anti-clockwise M25 reopened near Brentwood following police 'incident'
  3. 3 'Absolutely disgusting’: Developer slammed for breaking housing and parking agreements at Romford block
  1. 4 'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum to open new Gidea Park dog shop
  2. 5 'Something of concern’: Affordable housing figures scrutinised in proposed 1,070 Romford development
  3. 6 Harold Wood brewery forced to shut as costs 'more than doubled'
  4. 7 Livestream technology used to tackle blaze in Rainham bungalow
  5. 8 'Extremely dangerous individual': Brentwood man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lee Murrell
  6. 9 'Ongoing issues’: Romford mum fights for faulty boiler fix – after four years of persistent problems
  7. 10 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

“Now's as good a time as any, and I’m ready to give it my all.” 

Paws HQ’s will open on October 15. 

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Man receives School Street warning at 3.26pm - despite it ending at 3.25pm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Keith Eaton, 65, outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Havering Council

Romford homeowner faces court costs of £6,000 for not clearing rubbish

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Housing News

Developer seeks to remove affordable housing from North Street plans

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Police attended Forest Gate train station yesterday afternoon (October 3)

Teens arrested after alleged robbery on train

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon