Lindsey Bucktrout said she is ready to 'put my whole heart' into her new venture - Credit: Lindsey Bucktrout

Gidea Park dog owners looking to keep their mutts well-groomed are in luck as a new business prepares to launch.

Lindsey Bucktrout, 40, is finalising the opening of her forthcoming dog shop, Paws HQ Ltd, which will be up and running later this month.

Earmarked for Brentwood Road, not far from The Drill pub, Lindsey said Paws HQ will be a one-stop shop for all things proud dog owners need.

As well as dog grooming, which will be done by a professional employed by Lindsey, customers will also be able to pick up necessities from food to beds and leads.

Lindsey, on the far right, with her family - Credit: Lindsey Bucktrout

Having been around animals her whole life and a stay-at-home mum for the last couple of years, Lindsey said she had been "dying" to open her own business.

Finishing touches are still being applied to the new site, with her husband, a builder, working on the property.

As she nears the planned opening date, Lindsey said she can't wait to get started and “put my whole heart into it”.

“Now's as good a time as any, and I’m ready to give it my all.”

Paws HQ’s will open on October 15.