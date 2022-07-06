News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans for new Gidea Park fries and chicken takeaway rejected

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM July 6, 2022
Central Computers has been vacant for months now, with the plans hoping to turn the ground floor into a takeaway

The applicant had been intending on turning the ground floor of the building into a new chicken and fries takeaway - Credit: Google

A “fast-casual restaurant” hoping to move into a former computer shop in Gidea Park has had its application refused by Havering Council. 

The applicant, Rayan Group, had asked for permission to install a new chicken and fries takeaway into the previous home of Central Computers, which moved to a new location some months ago. 

The takeaway would have been open seven days a week, from 11am to 12.30pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 1am Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. 

At the time of the submission, Rayan Group told the Recorder it would “encourage regional job growth” and help keep money in the community

However, Havering Council has rejected the application on grounds such as the takeaway being within 400 metres of a secondary school.

The proposal was also deemed to have failed to show how noise and the fume extraction system would not impact nearby homes. 

Rayan Group Limited was approached for comment. 

View the application using reference P0424.22. 

