New centre opens in Rainham to support small businesses
- Credit: Manufacturing Technology Centre
A new centre has launched in Rainham in a bid to back small businesses.
Future Cube has been established to work directly with small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting manufacturing, logistics and construction businesses.
It comes as a result of a partnership between the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), Havering Council, SEGRO, London Riverside Business Improvement District (BID) and Greater London Authority.
Situated in Consul Avenue, Rainham, the initiative will cater to Greater London and the Thames Gateway region.
It will be home to a range of demonstrators and tools aiming to help businesses explore and adopt new technologies and improve their efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.
The MTC has been chosen as the lead delivery partner on-site and will provide expert guidance to SMEs.
It was formally opened by London's deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, Jules Pipe CBE.
