Fish fair gives taster of new shopping centre at former Romford Debenhams
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
Customers have been given a taste of what to expect from the new Aklu Plaza, which is to fill the former Romford Debenhams store.
A fish mela, meaning fair, took place at the Market Place shop between November 15 and 21.
Dubbed Europe's biggest by organisers, it was put on after the opening of the shopping centre was delayed until next year.
Debenhams closed its branch of the department store in May after more than 60 years in the town centre.
The Recorder spoke to Aklu Plaza's chairman Aklu Miah in September about his plans to turn the unit into a shopping centre.
He hoped to open the flagship brand Home Superstore by Christmas, but a spokesperson later said supply chain issues and staff shortages had pushed the date back to early 2022.
When fully open, Aklu Plaza will also include outlets selling items ranging from Indian clothing to jewellery and cosmetics, as well as a global food court, children's play area and prayer room.