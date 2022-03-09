Adriana Croitoriu (left) and Costy Croitoriu (right) are behind the render and flooring business, Rend Master, which recently opened in Romford - Credit: Rend Master

A new family-run specialist DIY store has opened in Romford.

Costy Croitoriu, 42, and his wife, Adriana Croitoriu, 40, opened Rend Master on Tuesday (March 8) to reps and customers, laying out a spread of sandwiches and other refreshments to welcome them into the new store.

The family business has been in the works for over a year, after the pair spotted a gap in the market for a specialist render and flooring company.

Costy, who has worked from site-to-office level in the industry over the last 20 years, said while large building merchants stock a huge range of products, their personnel often do not have in-depth knowledge of the items they are selling.

By contrast, Costy said: “We are a specialist, and we can advise the customers.”

The pair, who have lived in Harold Wood for almost seven years, said the opening, after so much work, was an emotional experience.

“Very exciting”, said Costy when discussing the day. “Emotional and exciting.”

Adriana already has her eyes on the potential beyond their first store, saying she hopes the opening will be followed by “many more to come”.