News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Application to divide up Elm Park laundrette approved following 'decline in business'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:00 PM July 22, 2022
Laundrette

The laundrette space in a warehouse at the rear of 1-6 The Broadway can be subdivided to offer storage and office space - Credit: Google Maps

An Elm Park laundrette which anticipated a “decline in business” can now be divided up to include office space.  

An application to split the warehouse on The Broadway into four separate units was approved in June this year.  

Four units - each with mezzanine levels, one unit for commercial laundry and three for office space - now have permission to be built.  

A total of 17 cycle spaces, seven car parking spaces and six for “light good/public carrier vehicles” can also be created.  

The documents say development is scheduled to start this month and end in September.  

The proposal says the laundrette did not require the “entirety of the large warehouse...due to an anticipated decline in business that is now expected to be a long-term situation”.    

Conditions of the approval include the premises only being used between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and closed on Saturdays, Sundays or bank holidays. 

View the application using reference P0606.22.    

Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

Over 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster

London Live News

Smoke blows over M25 as 175 firefighters tackle Upminster grass fire  

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
RivingtonHark

Developer promises 'no plans to flatten' Liberty Shopping Centre

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out in a flat at an assisted living facility in Mavis Grove, Hornchurch overnight

London Live News

60 evacuated, 2 flats destroyed as 100 firefighters battle Hornchurch blaze

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire on The Green in Wennington

London Live News

100 firefighters at Wennington blaze as 'major incident' declared

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon