The laundrette space in a warehouse at the rear of 1-6 The Broadway can be subdivided to offer storage and office space - Credit: Google Maps

An Elm Park laundrette which anticipated a “decline in business” can now be divided up to include office space.

An application to split the warehouse on The Broadway into four separate units was approved in June this year.

Four units - each with mezzanine levels, one unit for commercial laundry and three for office space - now have permission to be built.

A total of 17 cycle spaces, seven car parking spaces and six for “light good/public carrier vehicles” can also be created.

The documents say development is scheduled to start this month and end in September.

The proposal says the laundrette did not require the “entirety of the large warehouse...due to an anticipated decline in business that is now expected to be a long-term situation”.

Conditions of the approval include the premises only being used between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and closed on Saturdays, Sundays or bank holidays.

View the application using reference P0606.22.