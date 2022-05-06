'Decline in business' could see Elm Park laundrette divided up for office space
- Credit: Google Maps
An Elm Park laundrette might be divided up for office space due to an “anticipated decline in business”.
The application proposes splitting up the warehouse on The Broadway into four separate units.
Currently the property operates as a storage and distribution warehouse, but planning permission was granted for it to be used for commercial laundry in November last year.
The new application proposes creating four units each with mezzanine levels, one unit for commercial laundry and the other three office space.
The proposal says the laundry does not require the “entirety of the large warehouse...due to an anticipated decline in business that is now expected to be a long-term situation”.
A total of 17 cycle spaces have been proposed, seven car parking spaces and six for “light good/public carrier vehicles”.
Development would be scheduled to start in July and end in September this year, if the application is approved.
Most Read
- 1 Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London
- 2 Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford
- 3 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
- 4 Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
- 5 Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints
- 6 Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection
- 7 Man arrested following Upminister police chase
- 8 Anti-knife crime volunteers 'threatened with blade while protecting boy from gang' in Hornchurch
- 9 Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 10 How a Victorian Romford inspector was murdered while doing his duty
A decision is expected to be made before July 21. View the application using reference P0606.22.