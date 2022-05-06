News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

'Decline in business' could see Elm Park laundrette divided up for office space

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM May 6, 2022
The laundrette space in a warehouse at the rear of 1-6 The Broadway could be subdivided to offer storage and office space - Credit: Google Maps

An Elm Park laundrette might be divided up for office space due to an “anticipated decline in business”. 

The application proposes splitting up the warehouse on The Broadway into four separate units. 

Currently the property operates as a storage and distribution warehouse, but planning permission was granted for it to be used for commercial laundry in November last year.  

The new application proposes creating four units each with mezzanine levels, one unit for commercial laundry and the other three office space.  

The proposal says the laundry does not require the “entirety of the large warehouse...due to an anticipated decline in business that is now expected to be a long-term situation”.  

A total of 17 cycle spaces have been proposed, seven car parking spaces and six for “light good/public carrier vehicles”.  

Development would be scheduled to start in July and end in September this year, if the application is approved. 

A decision is expected to be made before July 21. View the application using reference P0606.22.  

