Plan for new fried-style chicken takeaway in Elm Park rejected

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM July 26, 2022
Hopes to turn an Elm Park supermarket into a new chicken takeaway have been dashed after a recent planning application was rejected. 

The proposal - filed by Mahmut Bulent Muftuoglu, owner and director of the art and interior design company Shakers Studio - requested a change of use so the Food Point store on Elm Avenue could become a fast-food restaurant. 

Griller UK, a Chadwell Heath-based takeaway chain specialising in chicken cooked without oil, previously confirmed it was behind the application. 

Havering Council has since rejected the plans, with two conditions given. 

The first relates to the number of and distance between takeaway units on the road and the second concerns the lack of details on fume extraction on the premises, specifically how it would mitigate cooking odours given its proximity to nearby flats. 

Mr Muftuoglu and Griller UK were approached for comment. 

View the application using the reference P0812.22 

