Romford beauty salon celebrates 10 years and 271,000 treatments

The Elegance Beauty team celebrated its decade milestone on April 6 - Credit: Elegance Beauty

A Romford beauty salon has celebrated its decade anniversary and giving 271,000 treatments to clients.

Elegance Beauty in The Liberty Shopping Centre celebrated its 10th year with a party in the salon at the start of this month.

The beauty venue, owned by husband and wife Trusha, 39, and Pradeep Sakhareia, 40, first opened its doors to clients on April 6, 2012.

Elegance beauty owners Pradeep and Trusha Sakhareia - Credit: Elegance Beauty

Trusha, who has 21 years' experience in the beauty industry, said she can remember the “struggle” of first opening as she was travelling from Wembley to Romford daily.

A decade later and Trusha said her salon has performed around 100,000 facial treatments, 80,00 nail services, 26,000 sunbeds and 65,000 waxing treatments over the period.

The salon, which offers a range of treatments serves more than 6,300 clients monthly, she added.

A second party was held at a restaurant for the Elegance Beauty staff - Credit: Elegance Beauty

The 39-year-old said staff member Aman Kaur, who has worked at Elegance Beauty for eight years, received a “best employee award” on the day of the salon’s anniversary.

Additionally, in a bid to give back to the customers who have made her “one-stop beauty salon” a success, Trusha hosted a lucky dip where 10 patrons won a free treatment.

Trusha prides her salon on having “enough staff so people don’t need to book in advance” and says time has “gone by so quickly” since opening.

She said: “I’m really happy that after 10 years my customers are still coming and now they send their daughters for treatments.

“The fact they recommend me is a big reward for me.”

She also thanked her husband for his support: “I hear that behind every successful man there is a woman.

“But on my success, I have my husband behind me and supporting me always.”

In the future, Trusha is looking to introduce new beauty treatments including expanding her massage offering.

The celebratory cake - Credit: Elegance Beauty

She “loves” her job as she gets to “pamper people” and overcome challenges such as turning “bitten nails into beautiful nails”.

In 2013 this newspaper reported on Havering’s "political elite” helping the salon celebrate its first birthday, with the former council leader Cllr Michael White and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell in attendance.



