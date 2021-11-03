‘You can’t beat Amazon’: Hornchurch music shop to close

A Hornchurch music shop is set to close next month after 20 years.

John Cook, who owns East Coast Music, in Hornchurch Road, has had to find a different way to trade because of the shift to online shopping.

He is running a half-price sale while stock lasts.

John said he is happy to be offering the discount before Christmas so people can “grab a bargain”.

The 56-year-old said the shop will close on December 19 but, if all stock sells, beforehand it will close sooner.

He said the closure comes as people don’t shop in-store anymore.

“I used to sell good instruments which didn’t need repairing because they were good.

“Now people buy poor instruments or used instruments online which need repairing and it has migrated that way.

"With the growth of Amazon more people are buying online, and that’s fine by me because they still need repairs.”

Once the shop has closed, John said he hopes to set up a mobile repair service where he can pick up client’s instruments, repair them and then drop them back off.

He said: “People work when the shop is open and so I am going to change with the times by changing my business model from a high street shop to a mobile model.”

John said a highlight of running the store was winning the best business in the community award at the 2008 Essex Business Awards.

“You can't beat Amazon and I didn’t want to be a grumpy shopkeeper moaning that business is down, you just have to grab other opportunities,” said John.

During lockdown John built a workshop at the back of his home in Hornchurch and this will become his new place of work.

Looking forward to not having to work a six day week, he said: “I am enthusiastic about next year and I will continue to trade from the same website.”

John’s website can be found at: https://www.eastcoastmusic.co.uk/.