Estate agency opens first Havering branch in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2022
Durden and Hunt

Former Mayor of Havering John Mylod opened Durden and Hunt’s new Hornchurch branch alongside founders James Hunt (l) and Alexander Durden (r) - Credit: Durden and Hunt

An estate agency has opened a flagship office in Hornchurch.  

Owners of Durden and Hunt, Alex Durden and James Hunt, hosted an official launch party to celebrate their new flagship office on May 7.  

Former mayor of Havering John Mylod joined the celebrations and was on hand to cut the ribbon.  

Located on the Hornchurch High Street, the office is the pair's first in Havering and it aims to provide full lettings and sales services to people in the area and nearby.  

Its other branches are in Loughton, Ongar and Canary Wharf. 

Durden and Hunt

James Hunt, John Mylod, branch partner Matthew Clark and Alexander Durden - Credit: Durden and Hunt

James said it was an honour to officially open Durden and Hunt's first branch of 2022.  

He said the founders worked hard to conserve the architecture of the original building - formerly a bank - and have transformed a decommissioned vault into a meeting room inside.  

Alex said: “Opening a branch in Hornchurch was a natural step for us as we’ve noticed a significant demand for properties in and around the area.  

“With many wanting to leave the capital but still looking to live within a comfortable commuting distance, we look forward to helping people find their dream home.” 

