Meals delivery service for elderly and vulnerable launches in Havering
- Credit: Annette Carmody
A food delivery service launched in Thurrock is ready to expand its offering to Havering.
DeliverEat was established by Annette Carmody, 60, in December last year, after hearing Thurrock Council was ending its meals on wheels service.
Previously working as a Lloyds broker, Annette said the news prompted her to open up DeliverEat and focus on cooking.
By March, DeliverEat was servicing 47 customers and currently has around six staff members, either in a self-employed or volunteer capacity.
And now, on the back of her success so far, Annette has added a branch in Havering.
It will operate from Rainham under the name Nancy’s Grub in addition to the base in the Aveley Community Hub in Thurrock, where Annette also runs a community café.
At £7.75 for a main mini-meal and a desert, plus free delivery, Annette said it will continue her aim of supporting the elderly and vulnerable.
She believes the service has never been more important given the current cost-of-living crisis.
“There’s a massive need out there for this and there’s a lot of people out there that don’t know this service is available,” she said.
To sign up, contact Annette on 07545839126.