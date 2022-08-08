News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Meals delivery service for elderly and vulnerable launches in Havering

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM August 8, 2022
DeliverEat delivers meals to its customers doors

DeliverEat delivers meals to its customers' doors and is particularly aimed toward elderly and vulnerable people. - Credit: Annette Carmody

A food delivery service launched in Thurrock is ready to expand its offering to Havering. 

DeliverEat was established by Annette Carmody, 60, in December last year, after hearing Thurrock Council was ending its meals on wheels service. 

Previously working as a Lloyds broker, Annette said the news prompted her to open up DeliverEat and focus on cooking. 

Annette started DeliverEat in Thurrock in December 2021

Annette started DeliverEat in Thurrock in December 2021 - Credit: Annette Carmody

By March, DeliverEat was servicing 47 customers and currently has around six staff members, either in a self-employed or volunteer capacity.  

And now, on the back of her success so far, Annette has added a branch in Havering. 

It will operate from Rainham under the name Nancy’s Grub in addition to the base in the Aveley Community Hub in Thurrock, where Annette also runs a community café. 

DeliverEat offer a range of meals, with a gammon roast one such option

DeliverEat offers a range of meals, including a gammon roast - Credit: Annette Carmody

At £7.75 for a main mini-meal and a desert, plus free delivery, Annette said it will continue her aim of supporting the elderly and vulnerable.

She believes the service has never been more important given the current cost-of-living crisis.

“There’s a massive need out there for this and there’s a lot of people out there that don’t know this service is available,” she said. 

To sign up, contact Annette on 07545839126. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon