Cranham solar park applies for permission to run for extra 15 years

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM October 6, 2022
The solar park is on land to the east of Cranham Golf Course, and west of the M25

The solar park is on land to the east of Cranham Golf Course, and west of the M25 - Credit: Google

A Cranham solar park is hoping to extend its lifespan by an additional 15 years.

The park, which is on a 20-acre grass field next to the Cranham Golf Course on St Mary’s Lane, was given permission in 2015 to run for 25 years from when it first exported electricity. 

In total, 11,700 solar panels were featured in the plans, mounted on steel frames under which sheep are able to graze. 

The application said the frames cause minimal soil damage and can easily be removed at the end of the 25 years. 

In a new submission, an applicant listed as a Mr B Cameron, from Cranham Golf Course, has however requested the expiry of the planning permission be extended to 40 years, enabling the park to run for an additional 15 years. 

The original application was rejected on grounds including its development on a Green Belt site, though was approved on appeal in 2015. 

ABDS Ltd, the agent working on behalf of the applicant, was approached for comment. 

View the application online using the reference P1569.22.

