'Covid-safe' shops to display stickers in bid to reassure customers

The sticker that will be displayed in the shop windows of participating businesses that are found to comply with government guidance - Credit: Havering Council

A scheme has been launched in Havering that will see "Covid-safe" businesses display stickers in their shop windows.

The Let's be safe together initiative, begun by Havering Council, is bidding to reassure customers that businesses are complying with government guidance.

Council leader Damian White said: “The pandemic has had a major impact on businesses and consumer confidence has been slow to return nationally as well as locally.

“The aim of the Let’s be safe together scheme is to help reassure the public that customer-facing businesses have safety in mind for both customers and staff, and are serious about taking special precautions."

The council said that businesses that sign up to the free scheme will pledge to maintain measures such as regular cleaning, good ventilation and mask wearing among non-exempt staff.

Those that comply will get a sticker to display to customers.