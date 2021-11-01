'Covid-safe' shops to display stickers in bid to reassure customers
- Credit: Havering Council
A scheme has been launched in Havering that will see "Covid-safe" businesses display stickers in their shop windows.
The Let's be safe together initiative, begun by Havering Council, is bidding to reassure customers that businesses are complying with government guidance.
Council leader Damian White said: “The pandemic has had a major impact on businesses and consumer confidence has been slow to return nationally as well as locally.
“The aim of the Let’s be safe together scheme is to help reassure the public that customer-facing businesses have safety in mind for both customers and staff, and are serious about taking special precautions."
The council said that businesses that sign up to the free scheme will pledge to maintain measures such as regular cleaning, good ventilation and mask wearing among non-exempt staff.
You may also want to watch:
Those that comply will get a sticker to display to customers.
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 2 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 3 'Forever our champ': Family's tribute to dead teen as murder accused appears in court
- 4 Woman dies in Havering house fire
- 5 Rainham men jailed for involvement in 'large scale' cannabis supply plot
- 6 Four people taken to hospital after Romford town centre incident
- 7 'It's a way of life': Romford cosmetics shop owner to retire after 34 years
- 8 Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
- 9 Mourners to host vigil in Harold Hill park for lost teenage boys
- 10 What's happening on the roads and railways this week?