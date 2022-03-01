Complaints of noisy late-night deliveries at another Havering Lidl

Jeff Garnett in front of the Lidl in Harold Hill - Credit: Jeff Garnett

Complaints of noisy deliveries late into the night have been made by people living near another Havering Lidl outlet.

Earlier this month, the Recorder reported on a Romford woman’s years’-long battle with an Atlanta Boulevard supermarket receiving deliveries allegedly outside its licensed hours.

Now Jeff Garnett, a resident of Trowbridge Road, says the same thing is happening in Harold Hill.

He claims noisy deliveries are routinely made to the Gooshays Drive supermarket before 5am and the problem has been going on for years, regularly “waking the kids up”.

A Lidl spokesperson said it is following government guidelines, but apologised for "any inconvenience".

Jeff said he has written to Havering Council and attempted to contact Lidl, only to be told his complaint has been “escalated” by the chain.

Lidl supermarket on the junction of Gooshays Drive and Trowbridge Road. - Credit: Google Maps

“We also get some terrible noise from the car park where people are tooting their horns,” he said.

“Really we would like Lidl to come and talk to us, and to be honest, brick it [the car park] in.

“But Lidl won’t even engage with people – you’re not going to get rid of the store, I know that, but you’ve got to try and manage it”.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, claimed the borough had not received any complaints relating to noise issues at the branch.

“We would gladly look into any issues if they are reported to us,” he added.

Currently the store has planning permission for collections and deliveries from 7am to 9pm between Mondays and Saturdays and between 8am and 9pm on Sundays and bank or public holidays.

However, the government has relaxed delivery restrictions on supermarkets until September 2022, in a bid to tackle supply chain problems.

In January this year, the Harold Hill Lidl branch was refused permission to extend its standard delivery/collection time to 11pm.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that our stores are fully stocked for our customers and follow all government guidelines relating to deliveries.

“It’s always our aim to keep disruption to an absolute minimum and we would therefore like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We would also like to reassure our neighbours that the matter has been raised with the relevant teams and is being looked into as a priority.”

Jeff has been contacted by the supermarket, who say they have been "assured" that sub-contracted hauliers have been re-informed of their responsibilities when visiting the premises.

