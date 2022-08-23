News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Opportunity for children to dress up as animals and join in Romford Market parade

Karim Camara

Published: 2:54 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 2:59 PM August 23, 2022
People strolling up and down the stalls at Romford Market which has begun a trial run of being opene

Romford Market is celebrating its 775th anniversary this year - Credit: Archant

Little'uns who enjoy dressing up have the chance to get involved in a parade through Romford.

Romford Shopping Hall is asking if children in the community would like to get involved with its celebrations for the 775th anniversary of Romford Market and 90th birthday of the shopping centre in Market Place.

Children aged five and above will dress up as farm animals to participate in the Celebrate Your Street parade on September 11.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at the hall, said materials and accessories for the children will be provided at workshops, where kids can choose from three animals and make their costumes prior to the parade.

Pre-booking the free workshop sessions, which will take place every Monday, is essential.

Michelle explained that Romford Market started with the sale of cattle and other animals, so "that is why it’s animals, we are going down the back-to-basics route".

Book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-animal-costume-making-craft-workshop-tickets-389551939337

Michelle is also looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week. Find out more at www.romfordshoppinghall.com

