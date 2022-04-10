News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Chadwell Heath-based golf and leisure site reopens following £750,000 refurbishment 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:41 AM April 10, 2022
Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive (centre) described Golf Kingdom as "the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio"

Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive (centre), described Golf Kingdom as "the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio", having acquired it back in January this year - Credit: Golf Kingdom

Chadwell Heath-based Golf Kingdom has reopened under new ownership following a major £750,000 refurbishment. 

The golf and leisure park was acquired by American Golf in January this year, and will be the company’s flagship site. 

Aiming to appeal to groups of families and friends who have never played before, as well as pro-golfers, the revamp includes a new state-of-the-art e-sports simulator room, a refresh of the sports bar and lounge, and extended retail space. 

Players can also enjoy facilities include an 18-hole Masters golf course, plus dining options including the opening of an Italian-American themed Il Corso Sports bar. 

The refurbishment includes the addition of a new state-of-the-art e-sports simulator room

The refurbishment includes the addition of a new state-of-the-art e-sports simulator room - Credit: Golf Kingdom

Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive, said: “Golf Kingdom is the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio with a range of first-class facilities that really set the standard for our future vision of what a golf and leisure complex should offer its members and visitors. 

“Golf has experienced a huge surge in popularity over the past 12-18 months and we look forward to welcoming members and visitors to show them just how much fun a day out at Golf Kingdom can be.” 

Golf
Chadwell Heath News
East London News

Don't Miss

Aklu Miah outside the former Romford Debenhams

Aklu Plaza suffers further delays to full store opening

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nugs

Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one p

'Defrauded the nation': Bogus Romford accountant sentenced for tax fraud

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Unauthorised fireworks in Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch

Havering Council | Video

Security patrols upped after fireworks set off in Hornchurch park

Charles Thomson

person