Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive (centre), described Golf Kingdom as "the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio", having acquired it back in January this year - Credit: Golf Kingdom

Chadwell Heath-based Golf Kingdom has reopened under new ownership following a major £750,000 refurbishment.

The golf and leisure park was acquired by American Golf in January this year, and will be the company’s flagship site.

Aiming to appeal to groups of families and friends who have never played before, as well as pro-golfers, the revamp includes a new state-of-the-art e-sports simulator room, a refresh of the sports bar and lounge, and extended retail space.

Players can also enjoy facilities include an 18-hole Masters golf course, plus dining options including the opening of an Italian-American themed Il Corso Sports bar.

The refurbishment includes the addition of a new state-of-the-art e-sports simulator room - Credit: Golf Kingdom

Gary Favell, American Golf chief executive, said: “Golf Kingdom is the perfect addition to our leisure portfolio with a range of first-class facilities that really set the standard for our future vision of what a golf and leisure complex should offer its members and visitors.

“Golf has experienced a huge surge in popularity over the past 12-18 months and we look forward to welcoming members and visitors to show them just how much fun a day out at Golf Kingdom can be.”