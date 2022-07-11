News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bid to turn Rainham estate agency into nail and beauty salon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:00 PM July 11, 2022
Celtic Farm Road

Century 21 on Celtic Farm Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Rainham estate agency could see its use changed to become a nail and beauty salon.  

Tammy Pham has submitted an application to Havering Council to propose changing Century 21 - the estate agency on Celtic Farm Road near Rainham Library - into a nail and beauty salon.  

Proposed layout plans for the salon include an open area with pedicure and manicure stations, a waiting space and reception area.  

A room towards the back of the salon, and next to the pedicure space, would be created as a spa room.  

Opening hours proposed for the business are 9am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays, with it being closed on Sundays and bank holidays.  

If approved, the development is proposed to start in December next year and end a year later.  

A decision should be made by August 22.  

View the application using reference P1023.22.  



