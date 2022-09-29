Karen Harris, who has run Ye Olde Green Dragon since 2019, said she wants to make the pub a 'hub of the community' - Credit: Matt Grayson

A Grade-II listed Brentwood pub is to undergo a major refurbishment and name-change following a £450,000 investment.

Ye Olde Green Dragon on Shenfield Road, which dates back to 1500, is to become The Green Dragon, with work reimagining both the exterior and interior of the pub.

This will include renovating features such as its wood panelling and old beams, bringing its fireplace back into use with a new log burner, and planting a Mediterranean-style 125-seater garden around the pub.

Retrofitting the kitchen and a new games area are among other changes planned.

An artist's impression of what The Green Dragon may look like after the refurbishment - Credit: Star Pubs and Bars

Karen Harris, who has run the pub since 2019 and is backing the work alongside Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, said her aim is to make it a “hub of the community with something for everyone”.

“The Green Dragon is a gorgeous old building and a landmark of Shenfield, but it’s tired and dated,” she said.

“The investment will give it the TLC it needs and turn it into a premium pub that the whole community can enjoy, whether they’re after a morning coffee, a family lunch or a great night out.”

The pub will close after last orders on October 1, and is scheduled to reopen in mid-November.