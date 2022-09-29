News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

'Tired and dated’ Shenfield pub up for refurbishment after £450,000 investment

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:23 PM September 29, 2022
Karen Harris, who has run Ye Olde Green Dragon since 2019, said she wants to make the pub a "hub of the community"

Karen Harris, who has run Ye Olde Green Dragon since 2019, said she wants to make the pub a 'hub of the community' - Credit: Matt Grayson

A Grade-II listed Brentwood pub is to undergo a major refurbishment and name-change following a £450,000 investment. 

Ye Olde Green Dragon on Shenfield Road, which dates back to 1500, is to become The Green Dragon, with work reimagining both the exterior and interior of the pub.  

This will include renovating features such as its wood panelling and old beams, bringing its fireplace back into use with a new log burner, and planting a Mediterranean-style 125-seater garden around the pub.

Retrofitting the kitchen and a new games area are among other changes planned. 

An artist's impression of what the The Green Dragon may look like after the refurbishment

An artist's impression of what The Green Dragon may look like after the refurbishment - Credit: Star Pubs and Bars

Karen Harris, who has run the pub since 2019 and is backing the work alongside Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, said her aim is to make it a “hub of the community with something for everyone”. 

“The Green Dragon is a gorgeous old building and a landmark of Shenfield, but it’s tired and dated,” she said.  

“The investment will give it the TLC it needs and turn it into a premium pub that the whole community can enjoy, whether they’re after a morning coffee, a family lunch or a great night out.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Free parking hour to be scrapped with council's finances under spotlight
  2. 2 Havering Council tells family facing homelessness to wait for the bailiffs
  3. 3 Romford burglar found guilty of murdering 21-year-old in botched cannabis factory raid
  1. 4 'Delighted’: Romford nursery ‘thrilled’ to be nominated for national awards as winners are announced
  2. 5 Colleagues send best wishes to Tory leader after collapse in public meeting
  3. 6 Five Guys confirms plans to open new restaurant in Romford
  4. 7 TOWIE nightclub Sugar Hut to reopen with new ‘theatrical’ weekly event
  5. 8 New barber shop bids to move into former beauty salon’s Romford space
  6. 9 New 175-home Hornchurch retirement village moves onto next construction phase
  7. 10 'Tired and dated’ Shenfield pub up for refurbishment after £450,000 investment

The pub will close after last orders on October 1, and is scheduled to reopen in mid-November. 

Ye Olde Green Dragon is Grade-II listed, and dates back to 1500

Ye Olde Green Dragon is Grade-II listed, and dates back to 1500 - Credit: Matt Grayson

Pubs
Brentwood News
Essex

Don't Miss

Rattan Garden Furniture Limited, Romford

Romford furniture shop fined £15,000 for chairs breaching fire safety rules

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

Updated

Pedestrian in hospital after car crash in Romford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Harrow Lodge Primary School in Havering

Hornchurch school turns fortunes around with 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
City of London Magistrates' Court in Queen Victoria Street

Ex-Met officer in east London barred from policing after assault in Romford

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon