The building, the one with the blue signage, has been empty for some time - Credit: Google

A former Hornchurch photography studio and flat are being eyed up for a new bridal shop.

Submitted by architectural firm Spaces Architecture, a change-of-use application looks to extend the existing vacant ground floor and first-floor flat to use both as trading space for the shop.

The site, which is on Wingletye Lane, has been empty for some time, with the application saying its previous use ended in May 2020.

According to the website of former occupant James Carter Photography, it is still operational but now runs from a different Hornchurch location.

According to the plans, the first floor would largely constitute a wedding display fitting area, while the ground floor would be used to show day and evening dresses, plus an office and storage room for stock.

If approved, the building works would be expected to start in August this year and be finished by February 2023.

Spaces Architecture was approached for comment.

View the application on Havering’s planning portal using the reference P0816.22.